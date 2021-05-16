Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Shares of ROK opened at $267.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $188.39 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

