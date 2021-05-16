Rodney Jackson Sells 763 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

