Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $460.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

