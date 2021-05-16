Router Protocol Trading 107.3% Higher This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 107.3% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $16.42 or 0.00035404 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.82 or 0.01159500 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,234,833 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

