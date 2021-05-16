Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $4.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFXTF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFXTF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.