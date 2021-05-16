Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

