Royal Bank of Canada Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

