Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

RY stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

