S Jacobs Bradley Sells 52,363 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56.

XPO opened at $146.05 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.