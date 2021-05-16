saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.74 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $953.04 or 0.02020474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,441 coins and its circulating supply is 89,968 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

