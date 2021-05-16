Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $218,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 241,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.