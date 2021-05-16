Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Intrusion accounts for about 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Intrusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

