Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 164,573 Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Tribune Publishing comprises 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.45% of Tribune Publishing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPCO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

