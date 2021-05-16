Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 59,237 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Sumo Logic makes up about 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

