Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes $383,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

