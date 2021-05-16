Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

