Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial raised their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SIS opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

