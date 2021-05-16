SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

