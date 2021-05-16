Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $6.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,582. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

