Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £190,872 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,541 ($46.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,562.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

