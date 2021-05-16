Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.