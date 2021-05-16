Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

