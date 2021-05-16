Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

