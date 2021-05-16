Scotiabank Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$21.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

