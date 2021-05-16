Scotiabank Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

KEY stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

