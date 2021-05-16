Scotiabank Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.