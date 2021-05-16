Scotiabank Raises Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target to C$4.50

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Shares of TRL opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.