Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Insider Buys £20,438.60 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell bought 1,820 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,123 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,438.60 ($26,703.16).

Shares of LON:SMT opened at GBX 1,130.50 ($14.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,197.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,180.88. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 680.70 ($8.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.96%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

