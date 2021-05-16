Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.