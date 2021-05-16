Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE SEM opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

