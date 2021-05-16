Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

