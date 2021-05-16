Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SENS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

