Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 7.4%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s share price was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

About Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

