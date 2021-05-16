Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SHEN stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

