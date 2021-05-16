Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,977 shares of company stock valued at $298,975,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 986.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $24,816,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

