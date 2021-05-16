Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.79. 1,039,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,977 shares of company stock valued at $298,975,627. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

