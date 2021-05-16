Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $117,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,085.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,145.01. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

