Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £119.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.60.

In related news, insider Peter Smith acquired 95,837 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

