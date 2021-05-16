Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

UPR opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £734.41 million and a P/E ratio of 29.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.40. Uniphar has a 12-month low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Uniphar’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

