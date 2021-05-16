Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.86. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

