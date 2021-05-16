Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

