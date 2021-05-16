Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

