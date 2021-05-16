Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.34. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 3,355 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. National Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

