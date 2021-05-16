Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

