Signaturefd LLC Buys 628 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 62.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

