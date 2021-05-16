Signaturefd LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

