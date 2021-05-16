Signaturefd LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

