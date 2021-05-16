Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $170.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

