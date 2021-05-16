Signaturefd LLC Purchases 178 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BeiGene by 10.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.56.

BeiGene stock opened at $319.61 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

