Signaturefd LLC Purchases 278 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

